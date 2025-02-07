Left Menu

Ecocentrism Illuminated: BMW and India Art Fair's Biolume Installation

Biolume, an immersive art installation by Non-Linear and Cursorama, wins the BMW-India Art Fair Commission. The exhibit, exploring 'Ecocentrism', combines ecological and technological themes. It will display at the 2025 India Art Fair, uniting art and sustainable innovation, featuring interactive environments and evocative soundscapes inspired by bioluminescent organisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:34 IST
Biolume, an innovative art installation by the duo Non-Linear and Cursorama, has been awarded the prestigious 'The Future is Born of Art' Commission. This initiative by BMW India and the India Art Fair emphasizes ecological and technological perspectives through art.

The installation responds dynamically to audience interaction, creating an immersive environment that mirrors the natural processes of bioluminescence. Visitors will experience an evolving, 180-degree projection filled with organic soundscapes.

This year's India Art Fair, featuring a record number of exhibitors, will showcase Biolume, reinforcing the fair's status as a premier destination for contemporary art in South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

