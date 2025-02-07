Left Menu

Blazing Battles: Fire Engulfs Camps at Maha Kumbh

A fire broke out at the ISKCON camp in Mahakumbh Nagar, affecting over a dozen camps. No casualties were reported. The fire was quickly contained with the help of multiple water tenders. This incident marks the third major fire at the Maha Kumbh, highlighting safety concerns.

Updated: 07-02-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:20 IST
A fire erupted at the ISKCON camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, swiftly spreading to over a dozen nearby camps, authorities confirmed. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma informed PTI that the fire was contained within half an hour. The cause and extent of the damage remain under investigation, while the event has prompted calls for heightened safety measures.

This incident represents the third significant fire during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13. Previous fires included a cylinder blast in Sector 19 and a vehicle short circuit in Sector 2. The festival will conclude on February 26.

