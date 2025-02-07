Blazing Battles: Fire Engulfs Camps at Maha Kumbh

A fire erupted at the ISKCON camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, swiftly spreading to over a dozen nearby camps, authorities confirmed. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma informed PTI that the fire was contained within half an hour. The cause and extent of the damage remain under investigation, while the event has prompted calls for heightened safety measures.

This incident represents the third significant fire during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13. Previous fires included a cylinder blast in Sector 19 and a vehicle short circuit in Sector 2. The festival will conclude on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)