Reviving Romance: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Vision for Modern Love Stories
Director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari expresses her passion for romantic films and the importance of spreading love through cinema. She is excited about the re-release of her film "Bareilly Ki Barfi" which showcases unique actor pairings. Tiwari envisions fresh on-screen couplings, inspired by a French novel.
- Country:
- India
Director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, celebrated for her contributions to romantic cinema, stresses the need for fresh, engaging narratives in the genre. While discussing the re-release of her acclaimed romance-comedy "Bareilly Ki Barfi," she underscores the transformative power of love stories in film.
Originally debuting in 2017, "Bareilly Ki Barfi" has made a comeback in February, embraced by audiences eager for tales of love. Fueled by the romantic nuances of Nicolas Barreau's "The Ingredient of Love," the film illustrates the rich tapestry of romance and serendipity.
Tiwari's commitment to inventive casting is evident with talents like Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi, whose performances in light-hearted roles defy typical casting choices. Her strategic casting decisions not only highlight versatility but also redefine romantic leads in cinema.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ayushmann Khurrana: The Face of FICCI Frames' Silver Jubilee
Mumbai court sentences filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to three months in jail in a cheque bounce case.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced to Jail in Cheque Bounce Case
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced in Cheque Bounce Case
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced in Cheque Bounce Case