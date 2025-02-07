Reviving Romance: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Vision for Modern Love Stories

Director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, celebrated for her contributions to romantic cinema, stresses the need for fresh, engaging narratives in the genre. While discussing the re-release of her acclaimed romance-comedy "Bareilly Ki Barfi," she underscores the transformative power of love stories in film.

Originally debuting in 2017, "Bareilly Ki Barfi" has made a comeback in February, embraced by audiences eager for tales of love. Fueled by the romantic nuances of Nicolas Barreau's "The Ingredient of Love," the film illustrates the rich tapestry of romance and serendipity.

Tiwari's commitment to inventive casting is evident with talents like Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi, whose performances in light-hearted roles defy typical casting choices. Her strategic casting decisions not only highlight versatility but also redefine romantic leads in cinema.

