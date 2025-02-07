Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Joins the Sacred Dip at Maha Kumbh
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Maha Kumbh, where he participated in various rituals and lauded the arrangements by the Uttar Pradesh government. Patel emphasized the spiritual significance of the event and inaugurated a dormitory for devotees from Gujarat. The event has attracted millions of pilgrims.
On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took a revered dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, expressing that it was a 'matter of great fortune' for him.
Praising the arrangements spearheaded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration, Patel described his experience at the Kumbh as a 'privilege'.
Amid tight security, Patel made his way to the Sangam area via motorboat and engaged in rituals, including vedic hymns and offerings to the sun god. He also opened a 400-bed dormitory to enhance facilities for pilgrims visiting the Maha Kumbh.
