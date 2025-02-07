Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Joins the Sacred Dip at Maha Kumbh

On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took a revered dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, expressing that it was a 'matter of great fortune' for him.

Praising the arrangements spearheaded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration, Patel described his experience at the Kumbh as a 'privilege'.

Amid tight security, Patel made his way to the Sangam area via motorboat and engaged in rituals, including vedic hymns and offerings to the sun god. He also opened a 400-bed dormitory to enhance facilities for pilgrims visiting the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)