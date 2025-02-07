Left Menu

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Joins the Sacred Dip at Maha Kumbh

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Maha Kumbh, where he participated in various rituals and lauded the arrangements by the Uttar Pradesh government. Patel emphasized the spiritual significance of the event and inaugurated a dormitory for devotees from Gujarat. The event has attracted millions of pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:00 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Joins the Sacred Dip at Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took a revered dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, expressing that it was a 'matter of great fortune' for him.

Praising the arrangements spearheaded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration, Patel described his experience at the Kumbh as a 'privilege'.

Amid tight security, Patel made his way to the Sangam area via motorboat and engaged in rituals, including vedic hymns and offerings to the sun god. He also opened a 400-bed dormitory to enhance facilities for pilgrims visiting the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025