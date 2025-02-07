Prime Video Unveils New Series 'Gram Chikitsalay': A Playful Journey Awaits
Prime Video has announced the commencement of filming for its new original series, 'Gram Chikitsalay'. This series, a creation of The Viral Fever (TVF), promises a mix of humor and emotions, featuring Amol Parashar and others. It explores a city doctor's adaptation to a small-town health centre.
Prime Video announced on Friday that shooting has commenced for its upcoming original series, 'Gram Chikitsalay'.
The series, crafted by production house The Viral Fever (TVF), is touted as a delightful mix of humor and emotions. It boasts a stellar cast, including Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Vinay Pathak, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.
Set against the backdrop of a small-town public health center, 'Gram Chikitsalay' narrates the journey of a city doctor adjusting to rural life, spicing it up with unexpected friendships and the comical challenges of fitting into a unique community.
