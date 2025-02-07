Left Menu

Prime Video Unveils New Series 'Gram Chikitsalay': A Playful Journey Awaits

Prime Video has announced the commencement of filming for its new original series, 'Gram Chikitsalay'. This series, a creation of The Viral Fever (TVF), promises a mix of humor and emotions, featuring Amol Parashar and others. It explores a city doctor's adaptation to a small-town health centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:01 IST
Prime Video announced on Friday that shooting has commenced for its upcoming original series, 'Gram Chikitsalay'.

The series, crafted by production house The Viral Fever (TVF), is touted as a delightful mix of humor and emotions. It boasts a stellar cast, including Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Vinay Pathak, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Set against the backdrop of a small-town public health center, 'Gram Chikitsalay' narrates the journey of a city doctor adjusting to rural life, spicing it up with unexpected friendships and the comical challenges of fitting into a unique community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

