Barcelona Steps in to Save Casa Orsola from Tenant Eviction

Barcelona's city hall purchases the Casa Orsola apartment block to prevent tenant evictions amid Spain's housing crisis. Acquired for about 9 million euros, the building will be turned into social housing, addressing the effects of gentrification and over-tourism on rental prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:34 IST
Barcelona's city hall announced its decision to purchase the Casa Orsola apartment block on Friday, a move aimed at averting evictions and addressing Spain's ongoing housing crisis. This acquisition coincides with public protests against over-tourism, which has strained the city's housing availability.

The Art Nouveau building, located in downtown Barcelona, will be bought in collaboration with the Habitat 3 Foundation for approximately 9 million euros. This price, according to Mayor Jaume Collboni, represents a 30% discount from market value and ensures that current tenants can remain in their homes, with all apartments being designated for social and affordable renting.

The issue of soaring rental prices, driven by increased tourism and insufficient housing development, is exemplified by the case of Josep Torrent, a long-term Casa Orsola resident facing eviction. His plight sparked protests against gentrification, ultimately leading to the city hall's intervention. Despite the high purchase price, housing advocates lauded the transformation of Casa Orsola into permanent housing, offering a solution to the rampant short-term rental market.

