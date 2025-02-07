Yami Gautam Dhar: Redefining Roles in Bollywood
Actor Yami Gautam Dhar aims to diversify her film roles, moving away from playing secondary characters to leading strong, fearless heroines. She acknowledges past limitations but focuses on meaningful roles. Her latest role in 'Dhoom Dhaam' showcases her evolution as an actor, blending personal growth with professional challenges.
In a bid to redefine her cinematic journey, actor Yami Gautam Dhar is making conscious choices to move away from roles that did not fully showcase her talent.
Best known for her debut in 'Vicky Donor', Yami's recent projects like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'A Thursday' have established her as a versatile actor. Her upcoming Netflix film 'Dhoom Dhaam', set for Valentine's Day release, marks yet another significant step.
Devoted to meaningful and substantial roles, Yami discusses her determination to break stereotypes and highlights the significance of her contribution to Bollywood cinema.
