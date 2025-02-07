Left Menu

FDCI India Men's Weekend 2025: A Fashion Extravaganza in Jaipur

The FDCI India Men's Weekend will take place on February 15-16, 2025, at Jaipur's Diggi Palace. The event will feature renowned designers like JJ Valaya and Rajesh Pratap Singh. FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi highlights the event's role in celebrating Indian heritage and contemporary menswear innovation.

FDCI event (Image source: FDCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming FDCI India Men's Weekend is set to take over Jaipur's iconic Diggi Palace on February 15th and 16th, 2025, marking its third edition. The event promises to be a spectacular showcase of fashion, blending India's rich cultural heritage with contemporary design energy.

Esteemed designers including Rajesh Pratap Singh, JJ Valaya, and Shantanu & Nikhil, among others, will present their latest collections, highlighting the creativity and innovation in modern menswear. The lineup underscores the weekend's commitment to providing a vibrant platform for showcasing remarkable designs.

Expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming fashion gala, FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi emphasized the uniqueness of hosting the event in Jaipur, a city that embodies both tradition and modernity. 'India Men's Weekend has grown into a pivotal stage for the finest menswear designers in the nation,' Sethi remarked, 'and we are eager for an unforgettable showcase in 2025.'

