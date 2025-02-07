Royal Navy Expands Dress Code to Reflect Cultural Diversity

The UK's Royal Navy has revamped its dress code policy for formal occasions, allowing ethnic outfits such as the sari, to be part of the naval mess attire. This change is aimed at reflecting the broader cultural identity within the ranks of the Royal Navy.

Lance Corporal Jack Kanani, chair of the Royal Navy's Race Diversity Network, announced the revised dress code under the "Cultural Equivalent" initiative during a recent event. Previously, the dress code included items representing Scottish, Irish, Welsh, Cornish, and Manx heritage.

This policy update follows extensive consultations with ethnic minority personnel, aiming to foster an environment where officers can celebrate their dual heritage. Despite criticism from some veterans, the move is seen as a step towards inclusivity and diversity within the force.

(With inputs from agencies.)