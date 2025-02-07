Left Menu

Royal Navy Expands Dress Code to Reflect Cultural Diversity

The UK Royal Navy has revised its mess dress code to include ethnic outfits like saris, embracing cultural diversity within its ranks. This change stems from the Cultural Equivalent initiative, driven by feedback from ethnic minority personnel. The decision has faced some criticism but aims to reflect a diverse workforce.

Updated: 07-02-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:27 IST
The UK's Royal Navy has revamped its dress code policy for formal occasions, allowing ethnic outfits such as the sari, to be part of the naval mess attire. This change is aimed at reflecting the broader cultural identity within the ranks of the Royal Navy.

Lance Corporal Jack Kanani, chair of the Royal Navy's Race Diversity Network, announced the revised dress code under the "Cultural Equivalent" initiative during a recent event. Previously, the dress code included items representing Scottish, Irish, Welsh, Cornish, and Manx heritage.

This policy update follows extensive consultations with ethnic minority personnel, aiming to foster an environment where officers can celebrate their dual heritage. Despite criticism from some veterans, the move is seen as a step towards inclusivity and diversity within the force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

