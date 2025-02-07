Left Menu

Star-Studded Celebration: Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Ties the Knot

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha were among the attendees at Siddharth Chopra's wedding. The ceremony featured a heartfelt performance from Nick Jonas and lively celebrations from the Chopra family. Fans eagerly await official wedding photos and videos.

Image Credit: ANI
Actor Parineeti Chopra, alongside her husband and politician Raghav Chadha, attended the wedding of Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra. Parineeti shared a video of the varmala ceremony on Instagram, captioning it, 'Deal is sealed! #SidNee'. The video captured Siddharth and his bride exchanging garlands.

The wedding ceremony witnessed star-studded attendance, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Madhu Chopra. Parineeti was photographed as she arrived at the venue, exuding happiness and excitement dressed in a traditional ethnic skirt paired with a blood-red blouse and jacket. Meanwhile, Raghav donned an off-white kurta with a brown Nehru jacket.

The baraat visuals showcased Priyanka Chopra dancing joyfully on her brother's big day. Priyanka wore a graceful blue lehenga, her hair styled in an elegant bun. A lavish sangeet filled with music and dance was held on February 6, 2025, in Mumbai. Nick Jonas, stealing the show, made a fashionable entrance and delivered an emotion-filled musical performance, adding magic to the evening. Accompanied by his father, Paul Kevin Jonas, he performed 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' for attendees. The event flourished with vibrant performances, including Priyanka's dance recital and Siddharth's romantic serenades to his bride-to-be, Neelam. Fans eagerly anticipate the official release of wedding visuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

