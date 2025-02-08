Left Menu

Madelyn Cline Joins Star-Studded Cast for 'Day Drinker'

Madelyn Cline, famed for 'Outer Banks', joins 'Day Drinker' alongside stars Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz. Directed by Marc Webb and produced by Lionsgate, this action thriller follows a bartender's entanglement with a mysterious drinker. It's Depp and Cruz's fourth collaboration, marking his significant post-divorce comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In an exciting turn for fans, 'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline has officially joined the anticipated action thriller 'Day Drinker'.

Featuring Hollywood heavyweights Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz, and backed by Lionsgate, the film will be directed by Marc Webb, known for his work on '500 Days of Summer'.

'Day Drinker' explores the intriguing connection between a cruise ship bartender and a mysterious passenger, plunging them into the criminal underworld.

(With inputs from agencies.)

