Madelyn Cline Joins Star-Studded Cast for 'Day Drinker'

In an exciting turn for fans, 'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline has officially joined the anticipated action thriller 'Day Drinker'.

Featuring Hollywood heavyweights Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz, and backed by Lionsgate, the film will be directed by Marc Webb, known for his work on '500 Days of Summer'.

'Day Drinker' explores the intriguing connection between a cruise ship bartender and a mysterious passenger, plunging them into the criminal underworld.

(With inputs from agencies.)