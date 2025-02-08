Bittersweet Homecoming: The Release of Eli Sharabi

In a poignant turn of events, Eli Sharabi was finally released after 490 harrowing days in captivity.

His in-laws, Gillian and Pete Brisley, watched the emotional handover from Britain, struck by the stark reality of his frail physical condition.

The reunion came shadowed with the difficult news of the murder of Sharabi's wife and two daughters, a devastating blow yet to be disclosed to him.

