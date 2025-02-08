Left Menu

Bittersweet Homecoming: The Release of Eli Sharabi

Eli Sharabi was released after 490 days in captivity, reuniting with his in-laws, Gillian and Pete Brisley, in Britain. Although joyful at his freedom, the family was shocked by his physical condition. They also faced the emotional task of informing him about the tragic loss of his wife and daughters.

Updated: 08-02-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:47 IST
In a poignant turn of events, Eli Sharabi was finally released after 490 harrowing days in captivity.

His in-laws, Gillian and Pete Brisley, watched the emotional handover from Britain, struck by the stark reality of his frail physical condition.

The reunion came shadowed with the difficult news of the murder of Sharabi's wife and two daughters, a devastating blow yet to be disclosed to him.

