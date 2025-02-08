Left Menu

Critics Choice Awards Shine Despite Postponement

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, overcame postponement due to LA wildfires. Handler's witty monologue entertained viewers, while 'Conclave' and 'Wicked' dominated film nominations and 'Shogun' led television. The prestigious event celebrated the finest in entertainment, streaming live on Lionsgate Play in India.

Chelsea Handler (Photo/instagram/@criticschoice). Image Credit: ANI
The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, delayed by the devastating LA wildfires, finally took center stage with Chelsea Handler returning as host for her third stint. Known for her biting humor, Handler did not disappoint, delivering a monologue that humorously jabbed at several celebrities while addressing the nation's recent turmoil.

Handler's targets included Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, Colin Farrell, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Nicole Kidman. Handler cleverly tied in the news of Baldoni and Lively's legal dispute as a welcome distraction for the audience. "We've all been through so much," she acknowledged, citing the current news landscape that keeps the country on edge.

Not shying away from celebrity romance gossip, Handler jested about Ariana Grande's relationship with Ethan Slater, turning the spotlight on Grande's newfound love. The ceremony, which resumed after the January 12 postponement, highlighted top talents in the industry, with 'Conclave' and 'Wicked' receiving numerous film nominations, while 'Shogun' led in TV. The event was available for streaming on Lionsgate Play in India.

