Unlocking Bamboo's Potential: North East Leads Market Expansion

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region is collaborating with companies like Amazon to explore domestic and international market opportunities for Bamboo. Emphasizing the potential in the furniture industry, they aim to support local economies by aiding self-help groups in states like Tripura and Nagaland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 11:58 IST
The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region is set to explore market opportunities for Bamboo, both domestically and internationally. Partnering with Amazon and other companies, the ministry aims to enhance the visibility and demand for Bamboo products, a senior government official announced.

In addition to promoting Bamboo within India, the ministry is focused on exporting these versatile resources to neighboring countries such as Bangladesh and Myanmar. This initiative is seen as a major economic opportunity for Chennai's thriving furniture industry, given that 38 percent of the nation's Bamboo originates from the North Eastern states.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia highlighted the plan to engage self-help groups in states like Tripura and Nagaland to process and market Bamboo products. This comprehensive approach, from local production to international marketing, seeks to strengthen the entire value chain, aiming eventually for high-quality, world-class products.

