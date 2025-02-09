Aero India 2025: Showcasing Naval Aviation and Aatmanirbharta

The Indian Navy is set to display an impressive range of naval aviation assets during Aero India 2025, the country's foremost airshow. Among the highlights will be the MiG-29K, Seaking 42B helicopters, and the Light Combat Aircraft, designed by Aeronautical Design Agency and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the 15th edition of the show in Bengaluru, where the Indian Pavilion will feature a scaled model of the Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter. This event underscores India's transition from a 'Buyer's Navy' to a 'Builder's Navy' with over 60 warships under construction domestically.

The expo will also serve as a meeting ground for industry and defense establishments to strengthen ties and explore future advancements. More than 275 exhibits will showcase India's contributions to global defense and aerospace, supported by collaborations with global leaders and major foreign OEMs.

