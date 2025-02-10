Tom Robbins: The Maverick Wordsmith of Literary Whimsy

Acclaimed author Tom Robbins, known for his unique blend of fantasy, humor, and philosophical musings, passed away at the age of 92. His wife, Alexa Robbins, confirmed his death on Facebook without specifying the cause.

Robbins, whose novels became synonymous with counterculture whimsy, was celebrated for works like "Even Cowgirls Get the Blues" and "Still Life With Woodpecker." He inspired a generation with his concept of "serious playfulness," encouraging readers to embrace the bizarre and unexpected.

Born in North Carolina, Robbins honed his craft as a newspaper editor before delving into fiction. Despite divided critical opinions, his imaginative storytelling continues to captivate readers worldwide.

