Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Advocates Return to Cultural Roots

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan believes a long history of colonialism has made Indians detached from their cultural values. Speaking at the Grand Trunk Road Initiative, he highlighted that India's heritage holds solutions to contemporary issues, and emphasized unity over religious or caste identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-02-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 08:53 IST
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan emphasized the importance of India's cultural heritage in addressing modern challenges, attributing the public's indifference to their roots to a prolonged colonial past. Speaking at the Grand Trunk Road Initiative event, Khan recited Sanskrit verses to underline his message.

Khan pointed out the distinctiveness of victory, as depicted in the national anthem, which celebrates triumph without subjugation. Reflecting on the historical wisdom of Nalanda, he noted that though the ancient institution was destroyed, the knowledge it spread remains influential.

Addressing journalists, Khan stressed that his role as a governor transcends religious identity, urging public figures to avoid actions that exacerbate caste or community divisions, in order to prevent long-term social tensions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

