Kendrick Lamar's Electrifying Super Bowl Performance

Kendrick Lamar captivated audiences at the Super Bowl with his performance of 'Not Like Us', supported by iconic actor Samuel L. Jackson and a dynamic display of dancers, all set against the backdrop of the Superdome in New Orleans. The act featured thematic elements from Lamar's latest album 'GNX'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:30 IST
entertainment

In a captivating performance, rapper Kendrick Lamar took the Super Bowl stage by storm, delivering his powerful anthem 'Not Like Us' to an enthralled audience both in-stadium and worldwide.

The event, held at the iconic Superdome in New Orleans, saw Lamar introduced by film legend Samuel L. Jackson, who donned the symbolic attire of Uncle Sam.

The performance was a visual spectacle with dancers clad in American flag colors, emerging from a Buick Grand National GNX - a nod to Lamar's latest album.

