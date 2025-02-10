Kendrick Lamar's Electrifying Super Bowl Performance

In a captivating performance, rapper Kendrick Lamar took the Super Bowl stage by storm, delivering his powerful anthem 'Not Like Us' to an enthralled audience both in-stadium and worldwide.

The event, held at the iconic Superdome in New Orleans, saw Lamar introduced by film legend Samuel L. Jackson, who donned the symbolic attire of Uncle Sam.

The performance was a visual spectacle with dancers clad in American flag colors, emerging from a Buick Grand National GNX - a nod to Lamar's latest album.

(With inputs from agencies.)