Left Menu

Vijay Nirani: India's Climate Youth Icon Leading Renewable Energy Revolution

Vijay Nirani, founder of TruAlt Bioenergy, has been recognized as the India Climate Youth Icon at the India Climate Samman 2025. The award celebrates his significant contributions to renewable energy and sustainable development, positioning India as a key player in the clean energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:42 IST
Vijay Nirani: India's Climate Youth Icon Leading Renewable Energy Revolution
Vijay Nirani
  • Country:
  • India

In a prestigious event that celebrates the champions of sustainable development, Vijay Nirani has been honored as the India Climate Youth Icon at the India Climate Samman 2025. This event, organized by the Carbon Markets Association of India, showcases ''प्रकृति संवर्धक'' (Sustainers of Nature).

Nirani's pivotal leadership in the realm of biofuels and renewable energy propels India into the future of clean energy. As the founder and managing director of TruAlt Bioenergy, he drives transformative actions towards a low-carbon and self-reliant economy.

During the ceremony, Mr. Nirani emphasized the collective effort necessary for climate action, affirming the significance of industry pioneers and policymakers in paving the way for a resilient future. The summit also acknowledged other leaders for their roles in climate leadership and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Financial Resilience: The Future of Disaster Risk Financing in the Philippines

The Markets and Competition Policy Toolkit: A Blueprint for Fair Trade and Economic Growth

Sustainability Disclosure for SMEs: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities

Kenya’s Path to Economic Growth: Strengthening Productive Capacities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025