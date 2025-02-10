Vijay Nirani: India's Climate Youth Icon Leading Renewable Energy Revolution

In a prestigious event that celebrates the champions of sustainable development, Vijay Nirani has been honored as the India Climate Youth Icon at the India Climate Samman 2025. This event, organized by the Carbon Markets Association of India, showcases ''प्रकृति संवर्धक'' (Sustainers of Nature).

Nirani's pivotal leadership in the realm of biofuels and renewable energy propels India into the future of clean energy. As the founder and managing director of TruAlt Bioenergy, he drives transformative actions towards a low-carbon and self-reliant economy.

During the ceremony, Mr. Nirani emphasized the collective effort necessary for climate action, affirming the significance of industry pioneers and policymakers in paving the way for a resilient future. The summit also acknowledged other leaders for their roles in climate leadership and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)