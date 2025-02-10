Kolkata Book Fair 2025: A Literary Triumph

The International Kolkata Book Fair 2025 concluded with a record-breaking 27 lakh visitors, according to the Publishers and Booksellers Guild. The 12-day event, held from January 28 to February 9, reported book sales reaching Rs 25 crore, although final figures are expected to rise with Sunday evening's data.

Guild president Tridib Chatterjee highlighted the fair's success, noting the impressive turnout despite being two days shorter than last year's event, which attracted 29 lakh visitors and Rs 27 crore in book sales over 14 days. This year's figures represent a significant achievement in the fair's history.

During the closing ceremony, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu lauded the fair's influence, suggesting it may rival world-renowned events. He, along with other officials, reaffirmed the enduring appeal of printed books and hinted at potential expansions for future editions.

