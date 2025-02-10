Left Menu

Jr NTR Hails Ed Sheeran's Telugu Tribute with 'Chuttamalle'

Jr NTR expressed admiration for Ed Sheeran after the singer performed 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu during his Bengaluru concert. The song from the film 'Devara' delighted fans, especially as Shilpa Rao joined Sheeran on stage. Ed will continue his India tour with upcoming performances in Shillong and Delhi NCR.

Jr NTR and Ed Sheeran (Image Source: Instagram/@teddysphotos). Image Credit: ANI
Jr NTR has lavished praise on renowned singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran following a memorable performance during his Bengaluru concert, part of his ongoing India tour. Sheeran captivated the audience with a rendition of the Telugu song 'Chuttamalle' from the movie 'Devara,' in which Jr NTR stars in the lead role.

The song, which originally highlighted a charming onscreen chemistry between Jr NTR and actress Janhvi Kapoor, was performed to widespread acclaim. Taking to Instagram, Jr NTR shared a video from the concert, expressing his delight. 'Music has no boundaries and you proved it again, Ed! Hearing you sing Chuttamalle in Telugu is truly special,' he wrote. Actress Janhvi Kapoor also expressed her elation, reposting Jr NTR's Instagram story.

Adding to the spectacle, original singer Shilpa Rao delighted fans by joining Sheeran on stage. The surprise collaboration was part of Sheeran's wider tour across India, which included previous stops in Hyderabad and Chennai.

In Chennai, Sheeran shared the stage with iconic composer AR Rahman, performing a version of the classic hit 'Urvashi'. Before the performance, Rahman hosted Sheeran, sharing highlights on Instagram. The India tour will continue with anticipated shows in Shillong and Delhi NCR.

