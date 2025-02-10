Left Menu

Telangana Minister's Spiritual Sojourn to Maha Kumbh

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, praying for the people's welfare. He expressed his spiritual experience and shared it on social media. An invitation was extended to Telangana's Chief Minister for the event's next edition.

Telangana's Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, has participated in the iconic Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj this week. The minister stated that his prayers focused on the prosperity and well-being of Telangana's citizens and government. His spiritual journey at the Sangam was captured and shared on the social media platform 'X'.

Reflecting on the experience, Venkat Reddy described it as deeply spiritual, resonating with the devotion of millions of other pilgrims. His visit aligns with the long-standing tradition of seeking blessings for personal and community welfare at this sacred event.

Significantly, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, met with Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, to extend an official invitation to the Maha Kumbh scheduled for December 6, 2024. This gesture highlights the cultural and political interplay surrounding one of India's grandest religious congregations.

