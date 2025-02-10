A Sacred Dip: Chief Minister's Spiritual Journey at Triveni Sangam
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described his dive in the Sangam with his family during Maha Kumbh-2025 as a profound spiritual event. He highlighted the ongoing preparations for the 2027 Haridwar Kumbh, emphasizing its importance for India's cultural and spiritual unity and planning to ensure a grand experience.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently had a spiritual experience when he took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam with his family. According to Dhami, the sacred event left an indelible mark on his heart.
This significant moment, shared during the Maha Kumbh-2025, was described as an 'unforgettable moment' by Dhami, who expressed a profound sense of spiritual purity. The Sangam, a confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, is considered a vital site of spiritual and cultural unity in India.
Dhami also discussed preparations for the 2027 Kumbh in Haridwar, vowing to make the event a historic and well-organized celebration. He emphasized the Maha Kumbh's role in fostering religious and cultural cohesion, serving as a symbol of spiritual consciousness and national unity.
