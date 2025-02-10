Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Macron's AI Summit and Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits France to co-chair an AI Action Summit with President Emmanuel Macron. Their discussions will include technology, education, and strategic partnerships between India and France. The leaders will also pay tributes to Indian soldiers from World War I in Marseille.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bilateral engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a dual-nation journey, kicking off with France. During this visit, PM Modi aims to fortify India's ties with French President Emmanuel Macron, co-chairing an influential AI Action Summit in Paris.

Both leaders emphasize the strategic alliance between their nations, engaging in extensive talks on technology, education, and defense. Macron praised India's educational strength, highlighting the significant number of engineers trained annually.

Paying homage to history, Modi and Macron will visit the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille to honor Indian soldiers from World War I. The endeavor underscores the deep-rooted and ever-evolving partnership between India and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

