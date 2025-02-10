Scandal on 'India's Got Latent': Public Outrage and Calls for Accountability

The recent controversy surrounding an episode of 'India's Got Latent', featuring offensive comments about women, has sparked a wave of public outrage. Broadcast on YouTube, the episode included YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others, leading to a formal complaint and legal scrutiny.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has issued a sharp response, advocating for stricter penalties for those abusing freedom of speech. Kapoor highlighted the growing misuse of free expression, particularly in digital spaces, suggesting that such rights should be tied to societal responsibilities.

The offensive remarks, joked about women's private parts, drew massive backlash and legal complaints. Critics, including Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and former NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, condemned the episode's content and called for immediate corrective actions.

