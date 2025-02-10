Divine Journey: Maha Kumbh's Massive Pilgrim Exodus

Undeterred by logistical challenges, lakhs of devotees are flocking to the Maha Kumbh for a holy dip at the Sangam, before continuing their spiritual journey to Kashi and Ayodhya. According to officials, an estimated 1.44 crore people engage in these rituals every day.

The influx has resulted in significant challenges. Northern Railway's Lucknow division has temporarily halted passenger movement at Prayagraj station due to the influx, redirecting services to other stations within the Maha Kumbh area. Traffic congestion has also become a common issue owing to the massive crowds.

Local authorities are actively monitoring sensitive areas with CCTV and drones, ensuring crowd management through regular patrols. Temporary shelters and special arrangements have been made for healthcare, with additional staff deployed at key religious sites like the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to accommodate the surge of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)