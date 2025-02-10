Left Menu

Divine Journey: Maha Kumbh's Massive Pilgrim Exodus

Despite overwhelming challenges, the Maha Kumbh attracts millions of devotees daily for holy rituals. With significant crowds heading to Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya, authorities have imposed restrictions to manage traffic and ensure safety. Numerous arrangements have been made for seamless pilgrim experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj/Ayodhya | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:02 IST
Divine Journey: Maha Kumbh's Massive Pilgrim Exodus
  • Country:
  • India

Undeterred by logistical challenges, lakhs of devotees are flocking to the Maha Kumbh for a holy dip at the Sangam, before continuing their spiritual journey to Kashi and Ayodhya. According to officials, an estimated 1.44 crore people engage in these rituals every day.

The influx has resulted in significant challenges. Northern Railway's Lucknow division has temporarily halted passenger movement at Prayagraj station due to the influx, redirecting services to other stations within the Maha Kumbh area. Traffic congestion has also become a common issue owing to the massive crowds.

Local authorities are actively monitoring sensitive areas with CCTV and drones, ensuring crowd management through regular patrols. Temporary shelters and special arrangements have been made for healthcare, with additional staff deployed at key religious sites like the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to accommodate the surge of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025