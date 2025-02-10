Fortifying the Legacy: Hastinapur's Archaeological Revamp
Hastinapur, a protected site of national significance in Uttar Pradesh, has recently seen government-led developments. Efforts include pathway construction, gardens, and public amenities. The Archaeological Survey of India performed excavations, while the Union Budget 2020-21 earmarked Hastinapur for further development as an iconic site with an on-site museum.
- Country:
- India
Hastinapur, a historically significant site situated in Uttar Pradesh, has been under the spotlight for its national importance. Recent governmental efforts aim at enhancing its infrastructure, connecting it effectively to the main road, parking facilities, lush gardens, and improved public amenities.
In a recent parliamentary session, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shed light on these developments. He disclosed that the Archaeological Survey of India conducted a comprehensive excavation in 2021-22, unearthing significant findings now showcased at the site through a photo exhibition.
Moreover, in the Union Budget 2020-21, the government announced ambitious plans to develop Hastinapur into an iconic site, complete with an on-site museum, ensuring the preservation and celebration of its rich cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2025-26: Shifting Tracks Towards Railways
Tata Tech Urges Upskilling Boost in Union Budget
EV Industry Urges Government for Bold Reforms in Union Budget 2025-26
Manufacturing Sector Calls for Policy Reform Ahead of Union Budget 2025-26
Kerala's Plea for Financial Relief in Upcoming Union Budget