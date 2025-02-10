Left Menu

Fortifying the Legacy: Hastinapur's Archaeological Revamp

Hastinapur, a protected site of national significance in Uttar Pradesh, has recently seen government-led developments. Efforts include pathway construction, gardens, and public amenities. The Archaeological Survey of India performed excavations, while the Union Budget 2020-21 earmarked Hastinapur for further development as an iconic site with an on-site museum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hastinapur, a historically significant site situated in Uttar Pradesh, has been under the spotlight for its national importance. Recent governmental efforts aim at enhancing its infrastructure, connecting it effectively to the main road, parking facilities, lush gardens, and improved public amenities.

In a recent parliamentary session, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shed light on these developments. He disclosed that the Archaeological Survey of India conducted a comprehensive excavation in 2021-22, unearthing significant findings now showcased at the site through a photo exhibition.

Moreover, in the Union Budget 2020-21, the government announced ambitious plans to develop Hastinapur into an iconic site, complete with an on-site museum, ensuring the preservation and celebration of its rich cultural heritage.

