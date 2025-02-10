Charak: Fear and Faith

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen, celebrated for his direction in 'The Kerala Story', is venturing into film production with 'Charak', expected to release this year.

'Charak', produced under his banner Sipping Tea Cinemas, delves into the unsettling realms of occult rituals and faith-driven extremes, drawing inspiration from actual events reported in Indian media.

Set against the Charak Mela, an annual Hindu festival, the film explores the dark intersection of faith, rituals, and human extremities, shedding light on clandestine practices and traditions shrouded in religious devotion.

