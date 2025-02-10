Left Menu

Charak: Fear and Faith

Sudipto Sen, the director behind 'The Kerala Story', embarks on his first production venture with 'Charak'. The film, produced under Sipping Tea Cinemas, explores the interplay of faith and extremist rituals during the Charak Mela. Inspired by real-life events, it delves into occult practices and eerie traditions.

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen
Filmmaker Sudipto Sen, celebrated for his direction in 'The Kerala Story', is venturing into film production with 'Charak', expected to release this year.

'Charak', produced under his banner Sipping Tea Cinemas, delves into the unsettling realms of occult rituals and faith-driven extremes, drawing inspiration from actual events reported in Indian media.

Set against the Charak Mela, an annual Hindu festival, the film explores the dark intersection of faith, rituals, and human extremities, shedding light on clandestine practices and traditions shrouded in religious devotion.

