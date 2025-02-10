Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Advocates for Wayanad in Human-Animal Conflict

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi met with villagers in Wayanad, addressing their concerns over human-animal conflicts. She suggested using the employment scheme to improve protective measures. Gandhi emphasized working collectively to provide essential services and pressured the government for disaster support after a landslide incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address escalating human-animal conflicts in her constituency, Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi visited local villagers in forest-fringe areas, offering her full support in tackling their concerns.

Gandhi inspected the outdated trenches meant to deter elephants and proposed building a protective wall while utilizing the employment guarantee scheme for effective preventive measures. She highlighted the need for restoring public trust through proper maintenance.

As she addressed party workers, Gandhi underscored the challenges faced by Wayanad's tribal communities, stressing the necessity for improved education and essential services. She also recounted the successful push for governmental disaster recognition following last year's landslide in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

