The Aero India 2025 event captured global attention on its opening day with a breathtaking performance by Russia's Sukhoi 57 and the USA's Lockheed Martin F35, two of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter jets.

The spectacle, marked by the roaring engines and agile flips and turns of the aircraft, drew significant admiration from both aviation enthusiasts and defense experts. The Su-57 showcased its quick take-off and remarkable agility, while the F35 demonstrated impressive maneuvers, affirming its status as a leading fighter jet.

According to the Defence Ministry, this event represents a significant milestone in global defense collaboration. For the first time, both the Su-57 and F-35 featured at Aero India, reflecting India's emerging status as a pivotal hub for international defense and aerospace innovation.

