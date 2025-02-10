Left Menu

Aero India 2025: A Showcase of Stealth and Speed

Aero India 2025 dazzled attendees as Russia's Sukhoi 57 and the USA's Lockheed Martin F35 performed incredible midair maneuvers. These advanced fifth-generation fighter jets, featuring cutting-edge stealth capabilities, highlighted India's crucial role in global defense and aerospace collaboration, offering aviation enthusiasts an unparalleled experience.

Updated: 10-02-2025 19:13 IST
The Aero India 2025 event captured global attention on its opening day with a breathtaking performance by Russia's Sukhoi 57 and the USA's Lockheed Martin F35, two of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter jets.

The spectacle, marked by the roaring engines and agile flips and turns of the aircraft, drew significant admiration from both aviation enthusiasts and defense experts. The Su-57 showcased its quick take-off and remarkable agility, while the F35 demonstrated impressive maneuvers, affirming its status as a leading fighter jet.

According to the Defence Ministry, this event represents a significant milestone in global defense collaboration. For the first time, both the Su-57 and F-35 featured at Aero India, reflecting India's emerging status as a pivotal hub for international defense and aerospace innovation.

