Global Spotlight on Unani Medicine: A Pinnacle of Integrative Health

An international conference, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, marks Unani Day, focusing on the role of Unani Medicine in global health. The event, hosted by CCRUM under the Ministry of Ayush, aims to integrate Unani Medicine within mainstream healthcare and promote comprehensive health solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:00 IST
President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate a pivotal international conference celebrating Unani Day on February 11, underscoring the significance of Unani Medicine in fostering global health. This two-day event, organized by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) under the Ministry of Ayush, seeks to promote dialogue, collaboration, and innovation.

The conference, themed 'Innovations in Unani Medicine for Integrative Health Solutions—A Way Forward,' highlights the government's commitment to integrating Ayush systems within mainstream healthcare. Key figures attending include Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, and Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush.

As advocated by Minister Prataprao Jadhav, the growing incorporation of Unani Medicine into global health structures aims to balance traditional practices with modern health needs. This reflects India's dedication to preserving cultural heritage while advancing public welfare and health through research centres and policy integration.

