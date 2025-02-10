Pioneering Waves: NIMAS Rafts the Mighty Brahmaputra
A team from NIMAS successfully completed the first-ever rafting expedition along the 1,040 km stretch of the Brahmaputra River. Led by Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal, the team spent 28 days navigating challenging rapids and interacting with local communities, highlighting potential for adventure tourism in northeastern India.
The National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) team accomplished a groundbreaking expedition, becoming the first to raft the Brahmaputra River's entire 1,040 kilometers. Starting at Gelling village in Arunachal Pradesh and concluding at Hatsingimari, Assam, the journey was sponsored by the Ministry of Defence.
Led by NIMAS director Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal, the 28-day adventure included 25 days dedicated to intense rafting and three days for equipment maintenance. The team faced formidable Class 4 and 5 rapids and complex river dynamics, revealing the northeast's untapped potential for adventure tourism.
Besides their physical endeavors, the team engaged with local communities, gaining insights into the cultural heritage of indigenous tribes such as the Memba, Adi, Mishing, and Bodo, illustrating the intrinsic link between the river and local communities.
