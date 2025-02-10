Left Menu

Debate Over Regulation: Social Media Influencer Criticized for Vulgar Remarks

Parliamentarians criticized influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for making vulgar remarks on a YouTube comedy show, calling for social media regulation. Allahbadia, with millions of followers, later apologized, admitting a lapse in judgment. The issue will be discussed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology and Communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:23 IST
Debate Over Regulation: Social Media Influencer Criticized for Vulgar Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, parliamentarians expressed disapproval of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's vulgar remarks made during a YouTube comedy show and demanded regulation of social media content.

BJP's Jagdambika Pal and Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized what they deemed inappropriate language, adding that it was unacceptable under the guise of comedy.

Allahbadia, who commands a substantial following on social media platforms, admitted his comments were inappropriate and not humorous, pledging to improve his content. The issue is set to be reviewed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology and Communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025