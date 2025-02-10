Debate Over Regulation: Social Media Influencer Criticized for Vulgar Remarks
Parliamentarians criticized influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for making vulgar remarks on a YouTube comedy show, calling for social media regulation. Allahbadia, with millions of followers, later apologized, admitting a lapse in judgment. The issue will be discussed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology and Communication.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, parliamentarians expressed disapproval of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's vulgar remarks made during a YouTube comedy show and demanded regulation of social media content.
BJP's Jagdambika Pal and Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized what they deemed inappropriate language, adding that it was unacceptable under the guise of comedy.
Allahbadia, who commands a substantial following on social media platforms, admitted his comments were inappropriate and not humorous, pledging to improve his content. The issue is set to be reviewed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology and Communication.
(With inputs from agencies.)