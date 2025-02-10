Left Menu

National Commission for Women Challenges OTT Content

Amid backlash over Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks, the National Commission for Women urged urgent regulatory measures for OTT platforms and social media. In a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister, NCW emphasized enforcing strict guidelines against inappropriate content due to its societal impact, violating laws, and endangering women and children.

Updated: 10-02-2025 20:31 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for immediate regulatory action from the Centre following a controversy involving influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's offensive remarks. The NCW expressed grave concerns over the increasing amount of obscene content on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms and social media streaming sites.

In correspondence with Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar emphasized the need for strict guidelines to control the flow of inappropriate material. An official statement confirmed the commission's demand for swift measures to prevent platforms from allowing such content that could negatively impact society, especially women and children.

The incident has highlighted potential violations of several legal provisions and underscored the need for stringent censorship. The NCW has asked for the enforcement of robust content moderation systems, reaffirming that the safety, dignity, and well-being of women must be a top priority across digital platforms.

