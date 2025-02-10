Left Menu

Change in Leadership at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib: SGPC Dismisses Giani Harpreet Singh

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) dismissed Giani Harpreet Singh from his position as Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib. This decision followed the investigation of an 18-year-old domestic dispute complaint. Giani Jagtar Singh is appointed as his successor, while financial aid was decided for Satnam Singh's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:40 IST
Giani Harpreet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has removed Giani Harpreet Singh from his role as Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib following an executive committee meeting.

The decision was based on a report from a three-member committee that investigated longstanding allegations against Singh in a domestic dispute case. The majority of committee members agreed to his dismissal, with only three dissenting.

In an unexpected move, Giani Jagtar Singh has been appointed as the new Jathedar. The meeting also saw the SGPC deciding to grant financial assistance to the family of Satnam Singh, who tragically died in service at Gurdwara Sri Kandh Sahib.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

