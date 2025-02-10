Controversy Clouds 'Emilia Perez': Selena Gomez and Karla Sofia Gascon Speak Out
Selena Gomez expresses disappointment over the tarnished magic of her film 'Emilia Perez' following offensive comments by co-star Karla Sofia Gascon. Gascon apologizes for past social media posts containing Islamophobic and anti-Black remarks, seeking forgiveness and emphasizing personal growth and commitment to social justice.
- Country:
- United States
Selena Gomez recently addressed the controversy surrounding her movie 'Emilia Perez.' Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the actor-singer lamented the loss of the film's 'magic' following offensive comments made by co-star Karla Sofia Gascon. Gomez stated she remains proud of her work and continues to live without regrets.
Gascon, in response to the backlash over her resurfaced derogatory remarks, expressed regret and issued an apology via Instagram. The 52-year-old actress admitted to personal shortcomings and acknowledged her need to learn. She reaffirmed her commitment to her faith, citing it as a catalyst for her transformation.
The controversy includes past comments on platforms like X, where Gascon criticized Gomez and made contentious statements about the Academy Awards and Muslim culture in Spain. Gascon emphasized her dedication to equality and repudiated notions of racism, emphasizing her struggle for a just and peaceful society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Demands Apology from Kejriwal Over Ambedkar Statue Controversy
Progress on the Path of Social Justice: Tamil Nadu's Initiatives
Shiv Sena Demands Apology from Kharge Over Maha Kumbh Remarks
Rijiju Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over China Praise
Odisha Demands Apology Over Congress Leaders' Remarks on President Murmu