Celebrate Valentine's with Times Prime's Exclusive 'Love All Members Fest'

Times Prime, a leading digital lifestyle membership platform in India, has announced its third annual Members Fest with a romantic Valentine's Day theme. Dubbed the 'Love All Members Fest,' the event runs from February 7th to February 14th, showcasing exclusive deals and daily giveaways in partnership with top lifestyle and entertainment brands.

IGP, a prominent gifting platform in India, joins as the title partner, offering Times Prime members complimentary gifts throughout the festival. The strategic collaboration emphasizes premium lifestyle experiences and thoughtful gifting, aligning with the festival's focus on member appreciation.

Notable brand collaborations include a premium dating experience with exclusive Tinder Plus memberships, dining offers from Pizza Hut, travel discounts with Ixigo, and beauty products like Renee lipsticks. The festival also provides enticing membership offers, allowing new members to join at a reduced rate, enhancing the overall value for participants.

