Left Menu

Celebrate Valentine's with Times Prime's Exclusive 'Love All Members Fest'

Times Prime launches its third annual Members Fest themed 'Love All Members Fest', running from February 7th to 14th with Valentine's Day focus. Exclusive deals and daily giveaways feature partnerships with leading lifestyle brands. The event targets enhancing lifestyle experiences and gifting for members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:46 IST
Celebrate Valentine's with Times Prime's Exclusive 'Love All Members Fest'
  • Country:
  • India

Times Prime, a leading digital lifestyle membership platform in India, has announced its third annual Members Fest with a romantic Valentine's Day theme. Dubbed the 'Love All Members Fest,' the event runs from February 7th to February 14th, showcasing exclusive deals and daily giveaways in partnership with top lifestyle and entertainment brands.

IGP, a prominent gifting platform in India, joins as the title partner, offering Times Prime members complimentary gifts throughout the festival. The strategic collaboration emphasizes premium lifestyle experiences and thoughtful gifting, aligning with the festival's focus on member appreciation.

Notable brand collaborations include a premium dating experience with exclusive Tinder Plus memberships, dining offers from Pizza Hut, travel discounts with Ixigo, and beauty products like Renee lipsticks. The festival also provides enticing membership offers, allowing new members to join at a reduced rate, enhancing the overall value for participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025