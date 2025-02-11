Adil Hussain: Between Stage Respect and Cinema Love
Adil Hussain discusses the differing perceptions of theater and film actors, spotlighting the unique admiration cinema actors receive compared to their theater counterparts. Despite the attention garnered from his film career, he navigates fame by connecting with fans and highlights concerns about AI in arts.
Adil Hussain, an actor celebrated for roles in films like 'Ishqiya', 'Life of Pi', and 'English Vinglish', brings to light the disparity between the respect theater actors receive and the adoration film stars enjoy. He attributes this to the camera's close-up proximity, which fosters a personal connection with audiences.
As a graduate of the National School of Drama, Hussain shares how the spotlight of fame intensified post his role in 'English Vinglish', causing discomfort due to unfamiliar fan attention. His wife's advice to shift focus onto others helped him manage the public's interest in his life.
Furthermore, Hussain voices concern over artificial intelligence's rising role in art, expressing apprehension about its potential to impersonate voices and likenesses. He underscores the importance of ongoing discussions ensuring AI does not diminish artists' roles in filmmaking.
