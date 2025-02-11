Controversy Erupts as Mumbai Police Investigate 'India's Got Latent' Show

A squad from the Mumbai Police made a crucial visit to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's residence amidst rising controversies around his comments on the YouTube program, 'India's Got Latent'. This visit follows a complaint implicating Allahbadia and other show affiliates, sparking a public demand for legal repercussions and a potential ban.

The 'India's Got Latent' incident saw Ashish Chanchlani's lawyer, Apurva, make an appearance at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai. This comes as the show's filming location falls under Khar's jurisdiction. On Monday, complaints were officially lodged against Allahbadia, influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian and show host Samay Raina, along with the show's producers.

Sources within the Mumbai Police indicate the grievance pertains to offensive language on the program deemed objectionable by many viewers. Allahbadia's derogatory remarks on a recent episode ignited the controversy, drawing ire from multiple industry organizations, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which expressed severe disapproval.

AICWA labeled Allahbadia's commentary as "abhorrent" and "disrespectful," underlining the content's threat to societal norms. Their statement insisted on an immediate show ban and sought legal steps against responsible parties.

In reaction, AICWA urged creatives across the industry to shun any professional involvement with the show's contributors, encompassing host Samay Raina and YouTuber Allahbadia. Confronted with escalating backlash, Allahbadia delivered a video apology on his social platform, recognizing the inappropriateness of his comments.

Allahbadia conceded to misjudgment, highlighting a distance from comedic expertise and vowing a more cautious approach in future influence. He urged the show's creators to excise the offensive segments from its content.

Concluding his apology, Allahbadia implored for forgiveness, and the controversy catalyzed additional complaints to the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission, alleging obscene content for online traction. Firm action has been sought against the involved, notably Allahbadia and Raina.

