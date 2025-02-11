Clash of Statements: Chaos and Criticism at Maha Kumbh

On Tuesday, a verbal clash erupted between Samajwadi Party MPs and BJP's Hema Malini about the alleged mismanagement of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. SP leaders claim devotees are suffering due to lack of food and water. Despite the January 29 stampede, Malini maintains the event is well-organized.

Hema Malini, speaking to reporters in the Parliament, acknowledged some issues but emphasized the overall success of Maha Kumbh. "There are problems at some places, but not everywhere. My acquaintances who visited have praised the management," she reassured.

Countering these claims, SP's Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticized the arrangements, citing shortages of essentials like food and fuel. MPs, including SP's Akhilesh Yadav, raised concerns about the delayed release of final fatality figures. The state government confirmed 30 deaths and 60 injuries due to the stampede.

