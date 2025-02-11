UEFA's Bold Move: American Firm to Market Champions League

In a groundbreaking shift, UEFA and top European soccer clubs are poised to drop the Swiss agency responsible for marketing Champions League rights since 1992, entrusting these duties to the U.S.-based firm owned by Miami Dolphins' Stephen Ross.

Relevent Sports, a New York-based organization, has secured exclusive negotiation rights over global commercial rights for UEFA men's club competitions spanning the period from 2027 to 2033. UEFA's announcement came after a rigorous tender process that drew bids from numerous global and regional agencies.

The transition marks the end of an era for TEAM Marketing in Switzerland, which had handled these prestigious rights for over three decades. Expected to finalize within weeks, the deal underscores the evolving landscape of sports marketing, bringing a new American stake into Europe's favorite sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)