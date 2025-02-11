Omar Abdullah Assures Recovery Aid After Sonamarg Fire Devastation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Sonamarg area on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by a massive fire that broke out last Saturday. The blaze in the Ganderbal district destroyed several shops and restaurants, severely impacting local livelihoods.

During his visit, Abdullah extended his sympathies to the affected shopkeepers, assuring them of full government support. He announced immediate relief measures and emphasized plans for recovery, including financial assistance, the reconstruction of damaged buildings, and the establishment of a permanent fire service station in Sonamarg.

Following a meeting with the Sonamarg market association and other officials, Abdullah stressed the importance of a well-planned recovery strategy. The plans involve collaboration with the Tourism Department and District Administration, ensuring the reconstruction efforts are sustainable and resilient to future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)