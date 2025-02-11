Traffic Management for Maghi Purnima: Ensuring Safety for Devotees
The Prayagraj administration has devised a special traffic plan for Maghi Purnima, marking the end of the month-long kalpvas during the Maha Kumbh. Safety measures include a vehicle exclusion zone, designated parking, and online school classes, ensuring a safe and smooth event for millions of devotees.
The Prayagraj administration has rolled out a detailed traffic plan to manage the influx of devotees for Maghi Purnima, coinciding with the end of the month-long kalpvas, a spiritual tradition observed during the Maha Kumbh.
This year, over 10 lakh devotees participated in kalpvas at the Triveni Sangam. To ensure their safety, the city has been declared a 'no vehicle zone,' excluding emergency services, from Tuesday 5 pm onwards.
Designated parking areas have been set for the public and private vehicles, and schools are shifting to online classes until February 12. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized precise communication to prevent misinformation, as the influx is expected to grow on Maghi Purnima.
