Maghi Purnima: A Majestic Congregation at Maha Kumbh
Comprehensive preparations are underway for the Maghi Purnima event in Prayagraj. Significant measures include a traffic plan, health personnel on alert, and designated parking areas to manage the enormous influx of devotees. Over 10 lakh participants are undertaking kalpavas, highlighting the event's spiritual and cultural significance.
- Country:
- India
Prayagraj is bustling with preparations as Maghi Purnima nears, marking the end of the month-long kalpavas at the Maha Kumbh. The administration has enforced a 'no vehicle zone' to ensure smooth public movement and has designated parking lots for both public and private vehicles.
In a move to accommodate over 10 lakh devotees, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings, emphasizing the importance of this spiritual occasion. The chief minister highlighted that over 45 crore devotees have participated in the holy Triveni bath since the event's inception on January 13.
Efforts are being intensified to monitor and ensure a seamless transit experience for all traveling to the bathing ghats. Advanced technology, including AI-enabled cameras, is being utilized to manage the traffic flow while real-time data is collected to facilitate proper traffic management. Health measures are robust, with 133 ambulances deployed and over 2,000 medical personnel on high alert to handle any emergencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
