Record-Breaking Super Bowl Viewership Reaches New Heights

An unprecedented 127.7 million viewers tuned in to watch the Super Bowl, marking the largest audience for a single-network telecast in TV history, as reported by the Nielsen ratings agency.

The game, aired on networks including Fox, Fox Deportes, and Telemundo, as well as on the Fox-owned Tubi streaming service, saw viewership soar to 137.7 million during the second quarter.

This year's championship clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the victorious Philadelphia Eagles shattered last year's record of 123.7 million viewers, underlining the Super Bowl's status as the biggest event on U.S. television.