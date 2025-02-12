Record-Breaking Super Bowl Viewership Reaches New Heights
An estimated 127.7 million viewers watched the Super Bowl championship, setting a new TV record for a single-network broadcast, according to Nielsen ratings. The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles peaked at 137.7 million viewers, surpassing last year's record of 123.7 million.
The game, aired on networks including Fox, Fox Deportes, and Telemundo, as well as on the Fox-owned Tubi streaming service, saw viewership soar to 137.7 million during the second quarter.
This year's championship clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the victorious Philadelphia Eagles shattered last year's record of 123.7 million viewers, underlining the Super Bowl's status as the biggest event on U.S. television.
