Left Menu

Lenskart Hits a Home Run: Acquires Delhi Franchise of Global e-Cricket Premier League

Lenskart has acquired the Delhi franchise for the Global e-Cricket Premier League's second season. Hosted on JetSynthesys' Real Cricket, with over 300 million downloads, GEPL has seen a five-fold increase in player interest. The collaboration aims to create global opportunities for digital screen users and gaming enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:57 IST
Lenskart Hits a Home Run: Acquires Delhi Franchise of Global e-Cricket Premier League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lenskart, a leading eyewear brand, has secured the Delhi franchise for the upcoming season of the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL). This move highlights Lenskart's growing interest in the booming digital gaming community.

GEPL, which is hosted on JetSynthesys' Real Cricket platform, has recorded a remarkable 300 million lifetime downloads. The league has witnessed a five-fold surge in player interest compared to its inaugural season, indicating a burgeoning enthusiasm for e-cricket.

Citing the collaboration, Rajan Navani, CEO of JetSynthesys, emphasized the potential of GEPL to foster new grassroots opportunities for aspiring players and connect with a global fan base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025