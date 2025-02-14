Lenskart Hits a Home Run: Acquires Delhi Franchise of Global e-Cricket Premier League
Lenskart has acquired the Delhi franchise for the Global e-Cricket Premier League's second season. Hosted on JetSynthesys' Real Cricket, with over 300 million downloads, GEPL has seen a five-fold increase in player interest. The collaboration aims to create global opportunities for digital screen users and gaming enthusiasts.
- Country:
- India
Lenskart, a leading eyewear brand, has secured the Delhi franchise for the upcoming season of the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL). This move highlights Lenskart's growing interest in the booming digital gaming community.
GEPL, which is hosted on JetSynthesys' Real Cricket platform, has recorded a remarkable 300 million lifetime downloads. The league has witnessed a five-fold surge in player interest compared to its inaugural season, indicating a burgeoning enthusiasm for e-cricket.
Citing the collaboration, Rajan Navani, CEO of JetSynthesys, emphasized the potential of GEPL to foster new grassroots opportunities for aspiring players and connect with a global fan base.
