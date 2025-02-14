Left Menu

Leaders Unite at Maha Kumbh for Sacred Triveni Sangam Ritual

Political leaders, including Sarbananda Sonowal and Devendra Fadnavis, participated in a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh. The event was praised for its excellent arrangements benefiting pilgrims. Notable attendees expressed gratitude and described the experience as a lifetime opportunity.

14-02-2025
In a display of faith and unity, several political leaders, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, participated in a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh on Friday.

An official statement revealed that BJP MP Rekha Sharma, BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, social media activist Subuhi Khan, former Telangana Minister Malla Reddy, and Goa's AAP State President Amit Palekar also joined in the sacred ritual.

The event, described as a lifetime blessing by Sarbananda Sonowal, was lauded by attendees for the meticulous arrangements made by the Yogi government, ensuring convenience for millions of pilgrims. This was emphasized by MP Rekha Sharma and BJP's Sunil Bansal who praised the event as the biggest gathering of the Sanatan faith.

