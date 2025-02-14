Naidu's Vision: A Cleaner Andhra Pradesh for All
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urges all Andhra Pradesh residents to join the Swachh Andhra mission, focusing on communal ownership for a cleaner state. Ranked cleanliness in districts illustrates progress, with NTR district leading. Naidu highlights the importance of maintaining cleanliness in various public and private spaces.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called on every resident to be a part of the Swachh Andhra mission, stressing communal ownership in achieving its ambitious cleanliness goals.
In a review session on enhancing state-wide cleanliness, Naidu emphasized that set goals must be realized for tangible progress. The Swachh Andhra vision entails 'clean people, clean minds, clean environments, and more.'
Naidu pointed out that cleanliness should extend beyond homes to encompass schools, colleges, government offices, and places of worship. The government's cleanliness ranking saw NTR district at the top with 129 points, trailed by Visakhapatnam and East Godavari.
