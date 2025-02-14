Left Menu

Sugarcane: Uncovering the Dark Legacy of Residential Schools

'Sugarcane' is an Oscar-nominated documentary that investigates the atrocities at Native Indian residential schools in Canada. It highlights the systemic abuses, including infanticide and forced assimilation. The film has sparked dialogue and reckoning, marking the historical importance of authentic Indigenous storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:49 IST
In 2021, the discovery of unmarked graves at a native Indian residential school in Canada became the catalyst for 'Sugarcane,' a documentary by Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie. The film exposes the systemic abuse and infanticide at these state-funded institutions.

Since its debut at Sundance, 'Sugarcane' has screened at significant venues like the White House and Canadian Parliament, sparking a vital dialogue regarding the history of residential schools. It stands as the first Oscar-nominated work by an Indigenous North American filmmaker.

From the 19th century until the 1970s, thousands of Indigenous children endured forced assimilation and abuse at these schools. 'Sugarcane' aims to bring these long-overlooked narratives to the forefront, insisting on a deeper engagement with North America's dark historical legacy.

