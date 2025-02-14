Left Menu

Pope Francis Battling Health Challenges Once Again

Pope Francis, 88, was hospitalized with bronchitis and undergoes diagnostic tests. His health issues forced the cancellation of his schedule through Monday. Having part of one lung removed as a youth, Francis battles frequent winter bronchitis and requires a wheelchair or cane for mobility.

Pope Francis, at age 88, is facing another health battle after being hospitalized for bronchitis, as confirmed by the Vatican Friday. This development forces the cancellation of his busy weekend agenda, extending at least through Monday, amidst rising concerns for the pontiff's well-being.

Despite recent difficulties, including breathing troubles and handing off speeches to aides, Pope Francis continued meeting various audiences. Unfortunately, his condition prompted his admission to Rome's Gemelli hospital following a series of evaluations while he remains mentally alert.

Pope Francis, who lost part of one lung as a young man, faces frequent winter bouts of acute bronchitis. As he struggles with mobility, using aids such as a wheelchair, his top priority remains receiving the necessary treatment and re-evaluating his commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

